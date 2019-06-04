Monroe County nursing home on federal list of homes with serious health, safety problems
16 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are named among the worst care facilities in the country.
Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey released the previously undisclosed federal list with nearly 400 nursing homes found to have serious ongoing health and safety problems.
The Gardens of Stroud in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County were among the Pennsylvania faculties listed. The Assistant Director of Nursing told 69 News she had "no comment" about the list.
"I think by disclosing the names, it puts enormous pressure on those nursing homes to elevate the quality of their care. They now know that consumers know about their history of having problems," Senator Toomey told 69 News.
"They should do it every month to give families this critical information they need to make decision about long-term care for their loved ones," said Senator Casey.
The list of failing facilities, compiled by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, only accounts for less than 3% of nursing homes in the country.
Facilities in question can be eligible to become "special focus facilities," a little-known federal program designed to improve the worst nursing homes.
Senators Casey and Toomey say they faced resistance getting the information to the public.
Choosing a nursing home for yourself or a family member can be difficult.
Michael Colon, an admissions representative for Gracedale Nursing home, a Northampton County-run facility, says he encourages patients and family members to visit any nursing homes they're considering.
"Go do your homework. Call places…call nursing home A,B,C go look at it. Know what information you are looking for before you get there," Colon said.
