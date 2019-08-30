Poconos Coal

Monroe County woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for sex trafficking, drug trafficking

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 03:02 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 03:02 PM EDT

SCRANTON, Pa. -  A Monroe County woman was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with others to commit sex trafficking.

Jordan Capone, 24, of Mt. Pocono, was sentenced for participating in a conspiracy that forced or coerced women to engage in prostitution in northeastern Pennsylvania, and for distributing the drug known as “molly” in Monroe County.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Capone, who used the gang name “Angel,” previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion between 2011 and June 2014, and to distributing molly between 2012 and 2016.

Capone’s conviction and sentence resulted from an investigation into the activities of a street gang known as the Black P-Stones.

Capone will also serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Capone must also comply with sex offender registration and notification requirements.

