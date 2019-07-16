Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been found guilty in the beating death of his infant daughter in May 2016.

A jury convicted Anthony Gudino, 27, Monday night on charges of homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

During the nearly week-long trial, prosecutors alleged Gudino beat his 5-month-old daughter, Aurora, who died shortly after she was taken to the emergency room. They say he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol the day she died, and was drunk when he brought her to the ER.

Investigators said an autopsy found injuries to the baby's body, including a skull fracture and brain bleeding, that are consistent with child abuse injuries.

Gudino had told police he found his daughter unresponsive in her swing and took her to the hospital.