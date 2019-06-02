Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
DEER LAKE, Pa. - Days away from the third anniversary of Muhammad Ali's death, Mike Madden (son of former NFL coach and broadcasting legend John Madden) re-opened Ali's former training camp in Deer Lake, Schuylkill County, to visitors.
"This guy was certainly the most famous person to walk the planet in my lifetime," Madden said. "It's where he got ready for fights, and everything's still here, gym still here, kitchen, this is the cabin he slept in."
The newly dubbed "Fighter's Heaven" has been the works for years. The day after Ali died in 2016, Madden says he was a first contender to buy the place. He's been renovating ever since. "Let's take care or it, open it, let's remind people about Muhammad Ali, educate people," Madden explained.
Ali trained for some of the biggest fights of his life at the camp, blow by blow. Ali's former business Manager, Gene Kilroy, remembers him a kind man, who'd always just roll with the punches--never expecting anything in return. "This was his own creation, he created this, this is gonna go down in history."
"He always had time for the poor, powerless, oppressed, deprived," Kilroy recalled. "We would go to hospitals together and visit kids in hospitals, but he would never go if a camera was there."
Both Kiroy and Madden say Ali's legacy will live on in his wooded, Pennsylvania, home away from home. "This is gonna go down in history."
Starting June 8, "Fighter's Heaven" will be open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours can also be scheduled during the week.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
Days away from the third anniversary of Muhammad Ali's death, Mike Madden (son of former NFL coach and broadcasting legend John Madden) re-opened Ali's former training camp in Deer Lake to visitors.Read More »
- Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County
- Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Summer fun at Pocono Raceway
- Trial begins for man accused in Luzerne fatal fire
- Sound of a bell marks Memorial Day for some in Weatherly, Carbon County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
- Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam
- Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
- A few showers and t-storms Saturday night and more Sunday afternoon
- Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
- Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
- 'Take a Hike'
- Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander Arena
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations