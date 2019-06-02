Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

DEER LAKE, Pa. - Days away from the third anniversary of Muhammad Ali's death, Mike Madden (son of former NFL coach and broadcasting legend John Madden) re-opened Ali's former training camp in Deer Lake, Schuylkill County, to visitors.

"This guy was certainly the most famous person to walk the planet in my lifetime," Madden said. "It's where he got ready for fights, and everything's still here, gym still here, kitchen, this is the cabin he slept in."

The newly dubbed "Fighter's Heaven" has been the works for years. The day after Ali died in 2016, Madden says he was a first contender to buy the place. He's been renovating ever since. "Let's take care or it, open it, let's remind people about Muhammad Ali, educate people," Madden explained.



Ali trained for some of the biggest fights of his life at the camp, blow by blow. Ali's former business Manager, Gene Kilroy, remembers him a kind man, who'd always just roll with the punches--never expecting anything in return. "This was his own creation, he created this, this is gonna go down in history."



"He always had time for the poor, powerless, oppressed, deprived," Kilroy recalled. "We would go to hospitals together and visit kids in hospitals, but he would never go if a camera was there."



Both Kiroy and Madden say Ali's legacy will live on in his wooded, Pennsylvania, home away from home. "This is gonna go down in history."



Starting June 8, "Fighter's Heaven" will be open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours can also be scheduled during the week.