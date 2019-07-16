Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Penn's Peak in October

Glen Rose

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to the Poconos this fall.

The country rock band is set to play at Penn's Peak on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Penn's Peak Box Office and Roadies Restaurant and Bar. They're $29 in advance and $34 on the day of the show.