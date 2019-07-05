Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
HAZLETON, Pa. - Scary moments for Hazleton police.
The police chief says an officer was exposed to fentanyl while coming to the rescue of a man who had overdosed.
It happened early Friday morning in the area of James and West Seventh streets.
A police officer administered Narcan to revive an unconscious man. While doing so, the officer was exposed to particles of fentanyl on the man's chest that went airborne.
The officer became weak and pale. He was taken to the hospital and given Narcan.
The police chief says "thankfully the officer is doing okay," but he says Friday's incident highlights the dangers these powerful drugs pose for first responders.
