Officials in Carbon County investigating how car ended up in creek
Nobody hurt
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Carbon County are investigating how a car ended up in a creek.
The crash happened early Thursday afternoon in Franklin Township. A car went off the road, crossed through a field and ended up in the Pohopoco Creek.
Crews at the scene say no one was hurt.
