Poconos Coal

Officials: Man stabbed along Route 209 in Carbon County

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 08:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 09:05 PM EDT

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened along Route 209 in Carbon County.

Emergency communication officials say a male was stabbed in Lehighton along a stretch of Route 209 known as Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

His condition is not known.

There's no word on whether anyone has been arrested.

Shortly after 6 p.m., crews at the scene indicated police were looking for at least two men in connection with the stabbing, although authorities have not confirmed that information.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.  

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

04:18 PM

  • W 16 mph
  • 23°
  • 68%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Former Schuylkill County clerk of courts to change his guilty plea

Former Schuylkill County clerk of courts to change his guilty plea

Summer fun at Blue Mountain Resort

Summer fun at Blue Mountain Resort

Palmerton superintendent on leave of absence

Palmerton superintendent on leave of absence

Recreational marijuana legalization tour makes stop in Carbon County

Recreational marijuana legalization tour makes stop in Carbon County

Man charged in connection with accident which seriously injured 2 bikers
69 News

Man charged in connection with accident which seriously injured 2 bikers

Pastries everywhere after train, tractor-trailer crash in New Ringgold
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Pastries everywhere after train, tractor-trailer crash in New Ringgold

Skydiving event raises awareness for autism

Skydiving event raises awareness for autism

Food, clothing donations destroyed in fire at Salvation Army in Tamaqua

Food, clothing donations destroyed in fire at Salvation Army in Tamaqua

Four people injured in Monroe County shooting

Four people injured in Monroe County shooting

Carbon County man killed in Route 309 crash
69 News

Carbon County man killed in Route 309 crash

PUC approves water utility rate hike for Aqua Pennsylvania
iStock / Elenathewise

PUC approves water utility rate hike for Aqua Pennsylvania

Another vacant building collapses in Girardville

Another vacant building collapses in Girardville

Poconos becoming more popular with tourists

Poconos becoming more popular with tourists

Giant parent reports solid 1Q despite Stop & Shop strike
Google

Giant parent reports solid 1Q despite Stop & Shop strike

85 workers learn Schuylkill County facility will shut down in July

85 workers learn Schuylkill County facility will shut down in July

Police chief urges driver in fatal hit-and-run to come forward

Police chief urges driver in fatal hit-and-run to come forward

3 people reported injured in 2-car crash in Summit Hill

3 people reported injured in 2-car crash in Summit Hill

Vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Mt. Pocono
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Vehicle sought in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Mt. Pocono

New York man fatally struck by vehicle in Mount Pocono
Larry Neff | for 69 News

New York man fatally struck by vehicle in Mount Pocono

State trooper charged with patronizing prostitutes in Monroe

State trooper charged with patronizing prostitutes in Monroe

Plan to put up wind turbines in Carbon County not sitting well with some neighbors

Plan to put up wind turbines in Carbon County not sitting well with some neighbors

School bus driver who drove drunk gets prison sentence
Mario Tama/Getty Images

School bus driver who drove drunk gets prison sentence

Numerous emergency calls, poor shape of trail led to closure of Glen Onoko

Numerous emergency calls, poor shape of trail led to closure of Glen Onoko

Judge tosses $50M suit against Pennsylvania higher ed system
iStock/junial

Judge tosses $50M suit against Pennsylvania higher ed system

Glen Onoko Falls trail officially closed to hikers

Glen Onoko Falls trail officially closed to hikers

Lehigh Tunnel inspections to impact traffic May 1 and 2

Lehigh Tunnel inspections to impact traffic May 1 and 2

$50K pours out of Yuengling's renewed partnership with TAPS
Matt Roth | 69 News

$50K pours out of Yuengling's renewed partnership with TAPS

Skull found last month in Monroe ID'd as missing Chestnuthill man
69 News

Skull found last month in Monroe ID'd as missing Chestnuthill man

State police investigate arson at Monroe mobile home
Image Id: 197603

State police investigate arson at Monroe mobile home

East Stroudsburg University students throw party for university's oldest student

East Stroudsburg University students throw party for university's oldest student

1 hurt after tractor-trailer crashes into shed

1 hurt after tractor-trailer crashes into shed

Man charged in road rage incident in the Poconos
MGN

Man charged in road rage incident in the Poconos

Hikers bid fond farewell during final weekend on Glen Onoko Falls trail

Hikers bid fond farewell during final weekend on Glen Onoko Falls trail

Former teacher, convicted sex offender gets 44 to 168 years in state prison

Former teacher, convicted sex offender gets 44 to 168 years in state prison

Yuengling hosts 7th annual Light Lager Jogger 5k
Yuengling

Yuengling hosts 7th annual Light Lager Jogger 5k

Proposed bill aims to help Pa's coal refuse plants by extending tax credit
69 News

Proposed bill aims to help Pa's coal refuse plants by extending tax credit

Architects go back to drawing board after outcry over office project near church in Jim Thorpe

Architects go back to drawing board after outcry over office project near church in Jim Thorpe

Sanofi Pasteur results boost corporate parent

Sanofi Pasteur results boost corporate parent

Pa. Supreme Court upholds Eric Frein death sentence

Pa. Supreme Court upholds Eric Frein death sentence

Demolition crews tear down remainder of collapsed building in Schuylkill County

Demolition crews tear down remainder of collapsed building in Schuylkill County

Schuylkill man guilty in fatal drug overdose of Berks woman

Schuylkill man guilty in fatal drug overdose of Berks woman

Tractor-trailer struck several trees in fataI I-80 crash in Monroe

Tractor-trailer struck several trees in fataI I-80 crash in Monroe

Coroner identifies tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on I-80 in Monroe

Coroner identifies tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on I-80 in Monroe

Man rescued at Carbon County tree farm after becoming trapped under piece of farm equipment

Man rescued at Carbon County tree farm after becoming trapped under piece of farm equipment

Former Pottsville music teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy appears in court

Former Pottsville music teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy appears in court

Vacant building collapses in Schuylkill County

Vacant building collapses in Schuylkill County

Greater Berks Food Bank refreshing commitment with new name

Greater Berks Food Bank refreshing commitment with new name

Screening shows some people in Palmerton have elevated lead levels

Screening shows some people in Palmerton have elevated lead levels

Jim Thorpe police investigating fatal wreck
69 News

Jim Thorpe police investigating fatal wreck

Officials still investigating cause after fire tears through Pottsville home

Officials still investigating cause after fire tears through Pottsville home