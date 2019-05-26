Officials: Man stabbed along Route 209 in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened along Route 209 in Carbon County.
Emergency communication officials say a male was stabbed in Lehighton along a stretch of Route 209 known as Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard around 6 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.
His condition is not known.
There's no word on whether anyone has been arrested.
Shortly after 6 p.m., crews at the scene indicated police were looking for at least two men in connection with the stabbing, although authorities have not confirmed that information.
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Officials: Man stabbed along Route 209 in Carbon County
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened along Route 209 in Carbon County.Read More »
- Wife of man who drowned in Monroe County creek says he died as he lived: Helping others
- Several arrested after shots fired during large fight across from Stroudsburg High School
- Coroner IDs drowning victim as 29-year-old father of 2
- Man drowns after falling into fast-moving creek in Monroe County
- Couple faces new charges in death of their 6-month-old son
- Woman charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend headed to trial
Latest From The Newsroom
- Coplay standoff turns into manhunt
- Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown
- Money Matters: Vacationing with pets
- Money Matters: Home staging
- First Responder Festival held in Berks County
- Lehigh County Coroner seeks info on Allentown man's next of kin
- Heat and humidity building throughout the day Sunday ahead of some gusty thunderstorms
- CrossFit Gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans, families
- Mural project brightens gateway into Easton
- Boat capsizes in Delaware River, emergency crews come to the rescue