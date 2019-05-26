Officials: Man stabbed along Route 209 in Carbon County

69 News

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened along Route 209 in Carbon County.

Emergency communication officials say a male was stabbed in Lehighton along a stretch of Route 209 known as Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

His condition is not known.

There's no word on whether anyone has been arrested.

Shortly after 6 p.m., crews at the scene indicated police were looking for at least two men in connection with the stabbing, although authorities have not confirmed that information.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this developing story.