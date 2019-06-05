Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero
Patty Daley has been taking care of kids for 29 years. As she says, "I am the food service director at the school district."
In Schuylkill Haven, she makes sure kids get breakfasts, lunches. It's a job she loves.
"They make me laugh and the morning hugs and the smiles, I do. I do," she said.
"She's obviously a big part of our school community, but what we also realize is she's a big part of the Schuylkill County community. She's probably known in every small town in this county," says Shawn Fitzpatrick, Superintendent of Schuylkill Haven School District.
She's rather recognizable when she's riding around.
"You'll see her pull up in that Red Cross white Durango and there's usually mud on the tires," says Fitzpatrick.
It's because she's been somewhere for some time as a volunteer with the Tri-County chapter of the American Red Cross. Her volunteer work began 13 years ago.
Since then, she's been on call, responding to disasters: Floods, building collapses, fires. She tries to stop what she can, even breaking a record, installing more than 2,000 smoke alarms in Schuylkill County in just this past year.
That's lives saved. And when fires do take what you have, Patty's there.
As Jim Reed, Deputy Fire Chief Schuylkill Haven Fire Department says, "You usually see people in their worst possible moment in their life and to have a friendly face there to be able to go over and say she's not a complete stranger and say, 'Hey, this is Patty and she'll take care of you,' and you know that's she's going to."
One of the worst days for folks in this region was last summer, when the rain wouldn't quit and the Swatara swelled. Entire neighborhoods were under water. Pine Grove, Tremont, Schuylkill Haven. Patty was born and raised here so this flooding was happening at home.
"I remember a lot of water obviously, meeting with the people at the ambulance building and the old school out there devastated. Everything's under water, state of confusion, they don't know where to go. how they are going to move forward," Patty said.
"Patty called me and said we need a place to go with the residents of one of our local apartment complexes, clear the gymnasium so uh, I realized right then and there that she's in charge, not me, and we started talking about what else we can do well just like that she sprung into action," says Fitzpatrick.
And in turn inspired others to do more, to be more. It's the kind of work that shouldn't go unnoticed.
Patty Daley, Schuylkill County's Red Cross Community Impact Hero.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero
Patty Daley has been taking care of kids for 29 years.Read More »
- Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire
- Monroe County nursing home on federal list of homes with serious health, safety problems
- 5 injured after 2 cars collide in Schuylkill County
- Man finishing latest cross-country ride after being seriously injured while biking in the Poconos
- Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183
- 2 seriously injured after car, motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Construction worker killed along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale
- Updated Family searching for answers after Whitehall Twp. woman dies suddenly in Dominican Republic
- Explosions leaving many on edge in Northampton County
- Updated Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- Updated Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
- Updated Lehigh Valley Women's Summit held at Cedar Crest College
- Updated Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County
- Updated Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero
- Officials hope new translator devices will improve parent interaction in Allentown School District
- Crews respond after malfunction in pump produces smoke at Air Products