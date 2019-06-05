Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero

Patty Daley has been taking care of kids for 29 years. As she says, "I am the food service director at the school district."

In Schuylkill Haven, she makes sure kids get breakfasts, lunches. It's a job she loves.

"They make me laugh and the morning hugs and the smiles, I do. I do," she said.

"She's obviously a big part of our school community, but what we also realize is she's a big part of the Schuylkill County community. She's probably known in every small town in this county," says Shawn Fitzpatrick, Superintendent of Schuylkill Haven School District.

She's rather recognizable when she's riding around.

"You'll see her pull up in that Red Cross white Durango and there's usually mud on the tires," says Fitzpatrick.

It's because she's been somewhere for some time as a volunteer with the Tri-County chapter of the American Red Cross. Her volunteer work began 13 years ago.

Since then, she's been on call, responding to disasters: Floods, building collapses, fires. She tries to stop what she can, even breaking a record, installing more than 2,000 smoke alarms in Schuylkill County in just this past year.

That's lives saved. And when fires do take what you have, Patty's there.

As Jim Reed, Deputy Fire Chief Schuylkill Haven Fire Department says, "You usually see people in their worst possible moment in their life and to have a friendly face there to be able to go over and say she's not a complete stranger and say, 'Hey, this is Patty and she'll take care of you,' and you know that's she's going to."

One of the worst days for folks in this region was last summer, when the rain wouldn't quit and the Swatara swelled. Entire neighborhoods were under water. Pine Grove, Tremont, Schuylkill Haven. Patty was born and raised here so this flooding was happening at home.

"I remember a lot of water obviously, meeting with the people at the ambulance building and the old school out there devastated. Everything's under water, state of confusion, they don't know where to go. how they are going to move forward," Patty said.

"Patty called me and said we need a place to go with the residents of one of our local apartment complexes, clear the gymnasium so uh, I realized right then and there that she's in charge, not me, and we started talking about what else we can do well just like that she sprung into action," says Fitzpatrick.

And in turn inspired others to do more, to be more. It's the kind of work that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Patty Daley, Schuylkill County's Red Cross Community Impact Hero.