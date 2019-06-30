Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania

69 News

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have reported they were led into a car chase into New Jersey and then back into Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 26.

At about 2 a.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foxtown Hill Road, Delaware Water Gap Borough, Monroe County.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began as the driver drove over a median and began traveling in the opposite direction on Foxtown Hill Road.

The vehicle then entered I-80 traveling east in the westbound lanes. Troopers pursued the vehicle as it passed oncoming traffic and eventually entered New Jersey.

The driver left the interstate and fled on local roads where New Jersey State Police joined the pursuit.

The vehicle crossed Belvidere Bridge, back into Pennsylvania and into Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.

Pennsylvania State Police were able to successfully employ a PIT maneuver on North Deleware Drive and the driver was take into custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver, only referring to him as a 35-year-old male in their report.