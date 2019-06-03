Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills
SOUTH MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Dive Team was doing routine drills on Sunday when they made a surprising discovery.
Divers found a pipe bomb at the Lake Wynonah rear dock marina in South Manheim Township, state police said.
Police say the team was performing practice drills in the lake and found the bomb by accident.
The device was placed in a secure area and a safe perimeter was established. The State Police Hazardous Devices and Explosive Section was contacted and took care of it, authorities said.
-
