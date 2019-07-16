Police: 3 assault man at Monroe County shopping center, 1 of them stabbed

Thinkstock

MT. POCONO, Pa. - A man was arrested Monday night after a fight at a Monroe County shopping center.

Anthony Alves, 38, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were called to the Mt. Pocono Plaza around 6:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a fight, according to a police department news release.

A second caller said someone was stabbed, and the suspect was still armed and swinging the knife around. After arriving, officers were directed to a man standing near a Dollar Tree.

The man, later identified as Joshua Monsanto, was armed with a knife and immediately dropped it at the direction of police.

After an investigation, police determined Alves had assaulted Monsanto, his nephew.

Monsanto's cousins, Casandra and Celines Aviles, were also involved in the assault, police said.

Monsanto allegedly displayed a knife after being assaulted by Alves, Casandra and Celines, police said.

Celines was stabbed and Casandra received facial injuries during the incident, police said.

Monsanto, Casandra and Celines were transported to Lehigh Valley Pocono for treatment of their injuries.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.