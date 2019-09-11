Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A head-on crash tied up traffic on Route 309 in Schuylkill County Tuesday.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Lincoln Avenue in Rush Township.
No word yet on injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Lincoln Avenue in Rush Township.Read More »
- Police investigating after SUV hits man on bicycle
- Driver injured when tire comes off car, crosses turnpike, hits windshield
- Fire tears through home in Monroe County
- Man accused of stalking and harassing women online over several years
- 3 juveniles injured in Mahoning Township crash
- Man seriously injured after allegedly trying to ride moving train
Latest From The Newsroom
- Veteran Cumru officer busted by feds on child porn charges
- Federal appeals court: PennEast Pipeline can't use eminent domain to seize NJ properties
- Temple University officials upset after field hockey team forced to end game early
- Maj. Nathan Kline, World War II veteran and Allentown native, dies at 95
- Updated Lower Macungie Planning Commission approves 5G ordinance
- Easton City Council holds public hearing on Sitgreaves Street improvements
- Local ingredients added to gastro-pub type food at The Sticky Pig
- Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Cottingham Stadium renovations on hold in Easton
- Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township