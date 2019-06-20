Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A man has been taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery in Carbon County Thursday morning.

Officers were called to KeyBank on Route 443 in Mahoning Township around 11:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

Jody Lee Christman, 52, of Lehighton, was taken into custody on Bridge Street, Mahoning Township police said in a Facebook post.

Christman is charged with robbery, a felony, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors.

Police recovered the money reported stolen by the bank.

Christman was arraigned and placed in the Carbon County Prison.