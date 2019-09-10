Police investigating after SUV hits man on bicycle

Thinkstock

HAZLETON, Pa. - A man was injured after an SUV hit him while he was on a bicycle on the sidewalk.

Officers responded to the crash at Ninth and Locust streets in Hazleton, police said.

Police said a 57-year-old woman driving a Jeep stopped at the intersection and made a right turn onto Ninth Street, attempting to park.

The woman apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake and struck a 22-year-old man, who was on a bicycle on the sidewalk, police said.

The Jeep ran over the man and struck a house's porch before coming to a stop, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and upper torso, police said.