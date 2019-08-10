Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide
Coroner says man died from self-inflicted gunshot
NESQUEHONING, Pa. - Authorities have ruled a death at a Carbon County gun range suicide.
Officials with the Carbon County Coroner's Office said a man died after shooting himself in the chest around 11 a.m. Saturday at the State Game Land #141 shooting range in Nesquehoning.
The range was closed while the Pennsylvania Game Commission, police and the coroner's office investigated.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide
Authorities have ruled a death at a Carbon County gun range suicide.Read More »
- Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
- Police: Major tampered with Tamaqua Salvation Army financial records
- Man suspected of human trafficking in Monroe County apprehended in Indiana
- Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to mail fraud charges
- Luzerne County man charged for allegedly dealing fentanyl
Latest From The Newsroom
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
- Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill
- Updated Annual wrestling tournaments raised $100k for cancer research
- Police investigating small fire in Berks County
- History's Headlines: The Jackson Two
- Police searching for suspect with connection to multiple burglaries in Reading