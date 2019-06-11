Police looking for information after two kittens allegedly abandoned on Route 209

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A metal dinosaur marks the spot where two cuddly kittens, Milo and Max, were allegedly tossed from the back of a car and abandoned on Route 209 in Franklin Township, Carbon County.

"There are so many things she could've done. There are so many places you could've called," said Lori Malik with The Palmerton Cat Project.

Malik says someone saw the alleged incident and snapped these photos of a woman in a black car with a temporary registration tag in the back window.

Minutes after the photos went up on Facebook, Malik rushed to the site.

"I literally just picked the food up, put it in the carrier and they walked right in they were that hungry," Malik said.

Malik took the cats to Forgotten Felines and Fidos in Germansville.

Since then, the photos of the car have gone viral on Facebook. Police are now examining the video.

Franklin Township Police Chief Jason Doll says cases like this can be considered animal cruelty.

"You can be cited for a summary events or if the animals themselves actually sustain bodily injury or death as a result of the abandonment they could rise in a level of a charge to a misdemeanor or even a felony," Doll said.

Chief Doll is asking anyone with information to call 610-377-1681.

"Hopefully she feels sorry for what she did," Malik said.

Milo and Max were not harmed in the incident and have been adopted into a forever family.

The Palmerton Cat Project says it's also looking for donations to help with the influx of kittens this spring and summer.

If you would like to help you can contact them on their Facebook page or write to them at PO Box 24, Palmerton, PA 18071.