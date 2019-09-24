Police looking for man they say robbed bank in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.
The reported robbery happened at the NBT Bank on 107 Brown Street at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department said in a news release.
The man went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and told her to put it in a bag, police said. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled the bank on foot, police said.
The man was seen running up Brown Street where he cut in between houses in the direction of Hallet Street.
No weapon was threatened or displayed in the robbery and no injuries were reported, police said.
The man had a goatee, was approximately 5-foot-8 and had a stocky build. He was possibly in his 30's.
He was wearing sunglasses, a black hat with a white letter on it and a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.
Police are asking anybody with information on the incident or who can identify the man to contact Detective Joseph Susinskas at jsusinskas@sarpd.com or 570-421-6800 ext. 1025.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County
At 6:30 p.m. the state Department of Environmental Protection will spray for adult mosquitoes in nearby Mahoning Township, where evidence of the disease was found. Human cases are very rare but it is deadly 30% of the time.Read More »
- Police looking for man they say robbed bank in Monroe County
- GoFundMe set up for man paralyzed after accidental shooting at training facility
- KME, manufacturer of firetrucks, lays off part of its workforce
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Police: Man leads officers on chase in Luzerne County
- DEP to conduct mosquito control operations in Carbon County after evidence of virus found
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Updated Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County
- Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
- Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse