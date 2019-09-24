Poconos Coal

Police looking for man they say robbed bank in Monroe County

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 02:51 PM EDT

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

The reported robbery happened at the NBT Bank on 107 Brown Street at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department said in a news release.

The man went into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and told her to put it in a bag, police said. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled the bank on foot, police said.

The man was seen running up Brown Street where he cut in between houses in the direction of Hallet Street.

No weapon was threatened or displayed in the robbery and no injuries were reported, police said.

The man had a goatee, was approximately 5-foot-8 and had a stocky build. He was possibly in his 30's.

He was wearing sunglasses, a black hat with a white letter on it and a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police are asking anybody with information on the incident or who can identify the man to contact Detective Joseph Susinskas at jsusinskas@sarpd.com or 570-421-6800 ext. 1025.

