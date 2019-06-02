Police looking for person who littered and defecated on gate at Schuylkill County landfill
BLYTHE TWP., Pa. - Police are on the lookout for a litterbug who defecated on a landfill gate in Schuylkill County.
Police were called to the dump on Burma Road in Blythe Township around 12:10 p.m. Sunday for a report of littering.
Police said they arrived to find a metal shelving unit and feces on the gate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.
