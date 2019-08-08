Police: Major tampered with Tamaqua Salvation Army financial records

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Police have arrested a woman they say tampered with the Tamaqua Salvation Army's financial records, borough police said in a news release.

Sharon Whispell faces several felony charges, including theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Whispell was also charged with tampering with records, a misdemeanor.

Members of the Salvation Army Command Unit notified borough police about financial issues with the Tamaqua Salvation Army Office.

Police were informed of discrepancies in the financial paperwork submitted by then- Major Sharon Whispell to Salvation Army Headquarters.

An audit of the organization's financial records found discrepancies totaling almost $117,000 dating back to 2015.

Whispell was arrested in York and transported to Tamaqua. Whispell was taken to Schuylkill County Prison after being unable to post bail.