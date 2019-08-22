Police: Man burned with acid in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man is recovering after acid was thrown on him in Stroudsburg Wednesday night, police said.
Officers were called to an alley between North 6th and 7th streets around 7:45 p.m., according to a news release from Stroud Area Regional Police.
The man was burned and in severe pain, police said. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Numerous officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel responded.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," Police Capt. Paul Gasper said in a statement. "All persons involved in this incident have been identified."
He said the department is not releasing the names and the investigation is ongoing. No other people were injured during the incident.
