Police: Man leads officer on foot pursuit, hides in bedroom closet top shelf

HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Luzerne County took a man into custody after he allegedly ran from an officer and went into a house to hide.

Kareem Shelton, 20, was charged with forgery, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale said in a news release.

An officer recognized a man around 7 p.m. Wednesday who matched the description of an access device fraud incident that he had been investigating earlier, Speziale said.

The officer got out of his patrol vehicle at 11th and Vine Street, approached Shelton and commanded him to stop, Speziale said.

Shelton ignored the command and ran on foot to a residence on the 700 block of Pine Street, Speziale said. Police say Shelton ran through the front door and slammed the door on the officer.

The officer forced the door open and saw Shelton running up the stairs to the second floor, Speziale said.

The officer, along with other officers, cleared the inside of the residence, at which time Shelton was found hiding in a bedroom closet on the top shelf, Speziale said.

Shelton had to be physically removed from the shelf, at which time he began to fight with officers, Speziale said.

Shelton was taken into custody.

While on scene a second man, Samuel Kendricks, 29, was determined to be wanted by the LCSD. Kendricks was taken into custody.