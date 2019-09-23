Police: Man leads officers on chase in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, Pa. - A man led police on a chase in Luzerne County overnight, police said.

Christopher Irizarry, 27, faces several charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Officers saw Irizarry driving east on W. Mine Street shortly after midnight Monday, Hazleton police said in a news release.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Irizarry, who was known to have a suspended license, police said.

Irizarry fled South on S. Church Street, where the vehicle made a left turn onto W. Juniper Street at a high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle traveled through numerous stop signs and traffic signals and eventually began traveling the wrong direction on various roadways, police said.

The pursuit continued on W. Green Street in the wrong direction. The car came to a final rest in the parking lot at W. Green & N. Lee Court.

Irizarry and a 23-year-old male passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was later released.

The investigation revealed Irizarry was fleeing from police to avoid apprehension due to an active bench warrant out of Luzerne County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on drug related charges.