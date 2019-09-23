Police: Man leads officers on chase in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. - A man led police on a chase in Luzerne County overnight, police said.
Christopher Irizarry, 27, faces several charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Officers saw Irizarry driving east on W. Mine Street shortly after midnight Monday, Hazleton police said in a news release.
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Irizarry, who was known to have a suspended license, police said.
Irizarry fled South on S. Church Street, where the vehicle made a left turn onto W. Juniper Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
The vehicle traveled through numerous stop signs and traffic signals and eventually began traveling the wrong direction on various roadways, police said.
The pursuit continued on W. Green Street in the wrong direction. The car came to a final rest in the parking lot at W. Green & N. Lee Court.
Irizarry and a 23-year-old male passenger were taken into custody. The passenger was later released.
The investigation revealed Irizarry was fleeing from police to avoid apprehension due to an active bench warrant out of Luzerne County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on drug related charges.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
KME, manufacturer of firetrucks, lays off part of its workforce
The employees were separated from the company in both its Nesquehoning and California facilities, said Brian Connely, the company's vice president and general manager.Read More »
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Police: Man leads officers on chase in Luzerne County
- DEP to conduct mosquito control operations in Carbon County after evidence of virus found
- Man taken into custody after police chase through Carbon County
- Hazleton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
- Nighttime turnpike work to impact traffic at Lehigh Tunnel this week
Latest From The Newsroom
- School sent into lockdown by fatal shooting in Pottstown
- Washington Township woman receives Patriot Day Award for her nonstop volunteering efforts
- Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps
- Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs
- Farmland for sale in Ontelaunee has ties to aviation history
- KidsPeace employee charged in sex assault of a juvenile
- 17 months after fire, Quakertown wants building brought up to code
- Neighbors react to Pottstown shooting that left 1 man dead
- Upper Saucon to develop commercial fire inspection program
- Rep. Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations