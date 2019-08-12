Police: Man rammed parked vehicles, fired shot near pizzeria
Police in Monroe County took a man into custody after they say he rammed parked vehicles and fired a shot near a pizzeria.
Ronald Strunk Jr., 56, of Stroud Township, faces several charges, including aggravated assault.
Stroud Area Regional Police said they were called to Paradise Trail in Stroud Township Sunday for the report of a man ramming into vehicles with his truck and firing a gun.
Two men were leaving the lot of a pizzeria when they saw Strunk striking a parked vehicle with his truck, police said. Strunk then started hitting another parked vehicle, police said.
After some words were exchanged, Strunk pulled out a firearm and fired a shot in the men's direction, police said. The bullet hit a retaining wall.
The men then fled the scene and called 911. Strunk fled the area in his truck, police said.
Officers heard branches breaking in the woods as they were on scene speaking to victims, police said.
Officers then saw Strunk's truck was stuck in the wooded area behind the pizzeria, police said.
After a brief standoff, Strunk got out of the truck through the driver's side window and climbed onto the roof of the truck. He eventually followed orders to get down onto the ground.
Strunk was taken into custody after physically resisting arrest, police said. Police said a firearm was recovered from the roof of the truck.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Strunk was arraigned and sent to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
-
