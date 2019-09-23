Police: Man sent threatening text mentioning mass shootings, pipe bombs

All is quiet at Arthur Street Elementary School in Hazleton, Luzerne County.

That despite a threatening text sent this weekend, allegedly by 28-year-old Christian Diehl, that reads in part: "Do you think the police will find the cadaver with our manifesto...."

"...before the homemade pipe bombs go off at Arthur Street Elementary to distract from the mass shootings we're going to commit at the Hazleton high area school."

Police Chief Jerry Speziale says once the department learned of the threatening text, it used all of its resources to track Diehl, locating him in a matter of hours.

The chief says Diehl claims it was just a joke.

"Jokes just don't come in today's society, against schools, against hurting children that's not a joke," said Speziale.

The Hazleton School District sent an email blast to parents following Saturday's arrest.

Superintendent Brian Uplinger is calling the threats despicable and assuring parents that school buildings and grounds are safe.

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat says police were able to take action because the person who got the text came forward.

"It's an example of, that if you see something or hear something is out of place to contact the police department or myself and know that we have the capability of handling any situation at any time," said Cusat.

Diehl faces a charge of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

He's being held at the Luzerne County Prison on $50,000 bond.