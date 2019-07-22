Police: Man shot dead, another injured in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting left one man dead and another injured in the Poconos Sunday night.

Authorities were called to a gated community in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County after shots rang out around 10:45 p.m., according to Chief Chris Wagner, Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

Officers arrived to find Daniel Santana, 20, dead in a crashed vehicle at Pembrook and Winter drives.

Several 911 callers reported a man knocking on doors for help after the shooting and crash. Police tracked down the man, identified as Angel Rodriguez Martinez, who told officers he was a passenger in the vehicle when someone fired shots at them.

Rodriguez Martinez, 21, had very superficial injuries and did not require medical care, Wagner said.

Police said no arrests have been made, but they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Anyone who saw anything or may have information that could help police is asked to call 911.