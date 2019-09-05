Police say special needs student, 19, left in the back of bus for nearly 4 hours
Charges are expected
PALMERTON, Pa. - A 19-year-old special needs student was left in the back of a bus in a Palmerton driveway for nearly four hours Wednesday morning. Apparently the driver for Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 thought he dropped off all five students.
Police say he drove to his house and parked. When he came out several hours later he noticed a strong smell and found the student asleep on the floor.
He then called police and the student, who lives in a group home, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
In a statement the executive director of Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 said "What occurred is a matter of the utmost concern to us, and we will do everything possible to investigate how this occurred."
Police say charges of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor, are expected. The local magistrate's office says charges have been sent to the DA's office, but have not been officially filed.
