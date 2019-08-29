Police: Stolen vehicle involved in chase, crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Police say a stolen vehicle was involved in a police chase and crash in Schuylkill County early Thursday morning.

A minivan crashed in West Penn Township around 1 a.m., but an officer at the scene said the incident began in Coaldale.

Police tried to stop the van in Coaldale after discovering it was reported stolen out of Fountain Hill, according to the Coaldale officer.

The 19-year-old driver took off, leading police on a chase through Tamaqua, where he hit a police cruiser, then kept driving down Route 309 where he eventually rolled the van and crashed near Ridge Cup Road, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital but the extent of his injuries is not known.