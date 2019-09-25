Police: Stroud Township man traded photos, videos of child pornography with others

STROUD TWP., Pa. - A man in Monroe County is facing charges after he admitted to sending and receiving child pornography, officials said.

Christopher Loysen, 20, of Stroud Township, was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges following a months-long investigation, the district attorney's office said.

Detectives received information in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a Google account that was being used to store child pornography, according to a news release.

An investigation revealed Loysen had been trading photographs and videos of child pornography via email with other people around the world, the DA's office said.

Loysen surrendered to detectives Tuesday morning, and admitted to sending and receiving child pornography via email, the DA's office said.

He is charged with numerous felony offenses, including soliciting the production of child pornography, possessing and disseminating child porn, and attempted unlawful contact with a minor.

He's behind bars in Monroe County on $15,000 bail.