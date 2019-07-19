Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
WEISSPORT, Pa. - A Carbon County man is facing charges after police say he gave marijuana to a group of teens then sexually assaulted one of them.
John Kuhns, 43, was charged Wednesday with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, four teens, ages 13-15, slept over at Kuhns' Weissport home on July 5.
He gave them marijuana and smoked it with them, police said.
One of the teens told police she fell asleep on the couch but woke up to Kuhns sexually assaulting her. The 15-year-old said Kuhns then told her to come upstairs, but when she said no he apologized and told her not to tell anyone.
The victim went to the hospital and completed a sexual assault collection kit, which was sent away for analysis, officials said.
Kuhns was arraigned Wednesday and is being held in Carbon County Prison unable to post $200,000 bail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
John Kuhns, 43, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill awarded $750,000 grant to help train, retain physicians
- Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking
- 6 injured after I-81 crash in Luzerne County
- Hazleton police asking public for information on driver who reportedly hit child riding bicycle
- Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
- Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Berks 911 swamped with calls about explosion or earthquake
- Updated Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
- Updated Oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend, with heat index values over 100
- Updated Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
- Updated Fireworks follow Flamin' Dick at Fleetwood carnival Friday
- Updated Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
- Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash
- Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
- Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border