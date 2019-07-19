Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl

MGN

WEISSPORT, Pa. - A Carbon County man is facing charges after police say he gave marijuana to a group of teens then sexually assaulted one of them.

John Kuhns, 43, was charged Wednesday with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, four teens, ages 13-15, slept over at Kuhns' Weissport home on July 5.

He gave them marijuana and smoked it with them, police said.

One of the teens told police she fell asleep on the couch but woke up to Kuhns sexually assaulting her. The 15-year-old said Kuhns then told her to come upstairs, but when she said no he apologized and told her not to tell anyone.

The victim went to the hospital and completed a sexual assault collection kit, which was sent away for analysis, officials said.

Kuhns was arraigned Wednesday and is being held in Carbon County Prison unable to post $200,000 bail.