Police: Woman left 2 kids in car while doing drugs in gas station bathroom

HAZLETON, Pa. - A woman is facing charges after Hazleton police found heroin, meth and two kids in her car.

Officers were called to the EZ Stop convenience store on South Poplar Street around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported a woman in the bathroom for at least 20 minutes.

Police spoke with the woman, Nicole Paskovich, who admitted she used 3 bags of fentanyl in the bathroom, according to a news release from Hazleton police.

The 29-year-old told officers she didn't know how long she was in the bathroom.

Police found a 2-year-old and 9-year-old unattended in the backseat of her car outside, police said. They also found 105 bags of heroin, a small amount of meth and an uncapped needle in the vehicle.

Paskovich was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and multiple drug charges.

The children were taken into protective custody and placed with Children and Youth Services, police said.