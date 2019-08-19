Fire destroys barn in West Brunswick Township

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A fast-moving fire tore through a barn in Schuylkill County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Schuylkill and Berks counties responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Oak Lane off Coal Mountain Road in West Brunswick Township, officials said.

Crews arrived to find the barn completely engulfed in glames.

There are no words on any injuries.