Fire destroys barn in West Brunswick Township
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A fast-moving fire tore through a barn in Schuylkill County Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters from Schuylkill and Berks counties responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Oak Lane off Coal Mountain Road in West Brunswick Township, officials said.
Crews arrived to find the barn completely engulfed in glames.
There are no words on any injuries.
