Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire
LAFLIN, Pa. - The man accused of killing three children in a fire in Luzerne County has been found guilty.
A jury convicted Preston Bonnett of second- and third-degree murder and arson Tuesday.
It took jurors about four hours to come to their decision and when it was announced, Bonnett swore at prosecutors.
The fire happened in October 2017 in Laflin killing 7-year-old Ezekiel Major, 12-year-old Devon Major and 16-year-old Erik Dupree.
Prosecutors say Bonnett is the ex-boyfriend of the children's mother and briefly lived at the home until he was thrown out.
