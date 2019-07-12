PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company
Serves customers in Monroe County
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Water bills will be going up for some people in Monroe County.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement with a rate increase for the Buck Hill Water Company, which serves customers in Monroe County, according to a news release.
The settlement includes a 24.5% rate increase, which is less than the requested 33.5% increase.
That means the total bill for a typical residential customer using 7,000 gallons per quarter would increase from $207.80 to $258.66 per quarter, officials said.
Buck Hill serves 300 residential water customers and 13 commercial customers in and around Buck Hill Falls, Monroe County.
