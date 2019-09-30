Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Reading man is facing attempted homicide charges in the shooting of another Reading man in Schuylkill County over the weekend.
The 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times Saturday night inside a home in the 400 block of East Arch Street. The Reading man then fled the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers a short time later on Route 61, officials said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators said they found the suspect, Jordan Sanchez, 25, of Reading, and his girlfriend hiding in a basement a few doors down from where the shooting occurred.
Authorities said they also found a handgun, spent shell casings and drugs.
Sanchez was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses, as well as drug charges; his girlfriend, Nicole Finken, 40, was charged with drug offenses, police said.
