Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Reading man is facing attempted homicide charges in the shooting of another Reading man in Schuylkill County over the weekend.

The 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times Saturday night inside a home in the 400 block of East Arch Street. The Reading man then fled the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers a short time later on Route 61, officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they found the suspect, Jordan Sanchez, 25, of Reading, and his girlfriend hiding in a basement a few doors down from where the shooting occurred.

Authorities said they also found a handgun, spent shell casings and drugs.

Sanchez was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses, as well as drug charges; his girlfriend, Nicole Finken, 40, was charged with drug offenses, police said.