Records: Man molests young child, another man assaults him over incident
NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A man in Carbon County has been accused of molesting a child, according to court records.
Another man is facing aggravated assault charges after fighting the man over the alleged incident, court records said.
Mark Mead, 30, faces multiple charges, including rape of a child.
Police said they were called to the 200 block of Stock Street in Nesquehoning for a reported sexual assault of a minor, court records said. Police said they found two victims, a one-year-old and a five-year-old child.
William Morales said he had asked Mead to help him move his belongings from the home, court records said.
Morales told police that when he went back inside after carrying some items out he found Mead molesting the one-year-old child.
Morales told police he immediately confronted Mead and subdued him after a fight.
The five-year-old said Mead had inappropriate sexual contact with him as well, police said.
Mead told police Morales was a drug dealer who had been supplying him with meth, court records said. The police said they had previously received complaints of drug activity at Morales' residence.
Morales is facing charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault. Morales appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Mead told police Morales had assaulted him several times and pistol whipped him with a handgun.
Mead had multiple lumps from swelling on his head along with contusions and abrasions, police said.
Morales admitted to hitting Mead, but denied having or using a firearm, according to court records.
