Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected

69 News

JIM THORPE, Pa. - One month after the Glen Onoko Falls trail was closed off to the public, emergency crews from Carbon County responded to the trail at Lehigh Gorge State Park to rescue a 21-year-old woman who they say was trespassing.

"She said she felt her knee give out, thinks she dislocated her knee," Jim Thorpe Fire Chief Vince Yaich said.



About 25 first responders spent hours Sunday afternoon rescuing the woman. Officials said she has non-life threatening injuries.

"It took them about 25 minutes until they located her," Yaich explained. "Then the rest of the crew had to deploy all the ropes, wash outs."



The popular trail was closed on May 1. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Glen Onoko was too dangerous after numerous injuries and several deaths. Officials said parts of the trail became degraded from things like erosion and overuse. Officials are hoping to stop trespassers through fines.



Since the closing, Gov. Tom Wolf has moved to include the trail as part of his Restore PA plan. If passed, that legislation would fund repairs to make it safer. However, JYaich doesn't think that'll cut it. "It doesn't matter how good they make the trail, sooner or later, people are going to get hurt," Yaich said.



He said every rescue at Glen Onoko uses up a lot of emergency resources. "It's very taxing on the guys going up, as well as the municipalities, that are sending fire department services here to help us," Yaich explained.



Now he's asking the public to be smart. "I know 90 percent of the individuals don't wear the type of footwear, or they're just not physically capable of this climbing," Yaich said, "At some point, common sense just has to kick in."

