Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A ribbon-cutting celebrated the reconstruction of a water system in Monroe County.

Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca was joined Tuesday by Pennsylvania Sen. Mario Scavello and Rep. Jack Rader at the ceremony in Chestnuthill Township.

The community had been under a boil water advisory since early 2016.

Officials were able to rehabilitate the water system in part to $1.6 million in PenvVEST grants and $1.2 million in other loans.

Construction of the new water system began during the winter of 2018 and was completed this month.

The system rehabilitation included installation of approximately 3,700 feet of 6-inch and, 2,700 feet of 4-inch ductile iron water main; 4,000 feet of 2-inch polyethylene water main, along with associated distribution system infrastructure including valves and curb boxes where the distribution system and service lines are adjoined.

A new well house, well pump, and a 10,000-gallon water storage tank were constructed replacing the old facilities. A portable generator is available to power the facility during outages.