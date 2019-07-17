Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

RUSH TWP., Pa. - Police in Schuylkill County are looking for a retail theft suspect who also has arrest warrants out of surrounding counties.

Allen Schrader III, 25, is accused of stealing video game controllers from a store on Plaza Drive in Rush Township on Friday and Sunday.

Schrader currently has a probation violation from Lehigh County and arrest warrants out of Dauphin and Columbia counties.

Schrader's last known address is on East Alley in Lehighton, police said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911.