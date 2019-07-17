Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
Man also has other warrants, probation violation
RUSH TWP., Pa. - Police in Schuylkill County are looking for a retail theft suspect who also has arrest warrants out of surrounding counties.
Allen Schrader III, 25, is accused of stealing video game controllers from a store on Plaza Drive in Rush Township on Friday and Sunday.
Schrader currently has a probation violation from Lehigh County and arrest warrants out of Dauphin and Columbia counties.
Schrader's last known address is on East Alley in Lehighton, police said.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 911.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
The man also has a probation violation from Lehigh County and arrest warrants out of Dauphin and Columbia counties.Read More »
- Monroe County man facing child pornography charge
- Police: 3 assault man at Monroe County shopping center, 1 of them stabbed
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play Penn's Peak in October
- Monroe man convicted in death of infant daughter
- PHOTOS: Yuengling 190th anniversary summer celebration
- Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe
Latest From The Newsroom
- Hot, humid Wednesday with increasing t-storm chances later into Thursday
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Police seeking white car in death of woman found on bypass
- Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting
- The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
- Updated Widows and finances
- Updated Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
- Bethlehem mayor recalls SteelStacks climbing incident