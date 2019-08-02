Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - The Schuylkill County Fair is in its fourth day, and organizers say they've already exceeded their attendance goals.
The fair is making a complete turn around from the flood-ridden version last year.
"We've been open for a few hours here for day four, so we are halfway through the week, and we are already ahead of schedule as far as our attendance from the last two years," said Paul T. Kennedy, Schuylkill County Fair President.
Organizers say they took last year's challenges in stride and looked to make improvements to the fairgrounds this year.
"In 2019 we've been able to focus on a lot of capital improvements we did some paving, we expanded our track we put in a brand new PA and sound system," Kennedy said.
Many gathered to take in some live music and visit the vendors that line the sun soaked midway. There are some new additions this year.
"We have about 100 different vendors on the grounds. As far as food, we have five new food vendors we have a waiting list for our food vendors that's through till 2022," Kennedy said.
In addition to the food and live music, farming plays a big role at the fair, and a cow by the name of "Peaches" surprised visitors by giving birth to a calf named "Cookies and Cream."
