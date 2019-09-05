Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney
The Schuylkill County man who was on the run from police for months can serve as his own attorney.
A judge granted the request of 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo to represent himself at trial.
Christy faces federal charges for allegedly threatening President Trump and Northampton County DA John Morganelli, among others.
He also led officials on a thre- month manhunt and was eventually arrested in Ohio last September.
