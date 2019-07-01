Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking
SCRANTON, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to 28 months in prison for his role in a heroin trafficking conspiracy, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said.
Derek Yashinsky, 29, of Shenandoah, was sentenced on June 26 to 28 months in prison followed by two years on supervised release.
Yashinsky pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.
He also said he transported other drug traffickers to Patterson, New Jersey and Hazleton to get large quantities of heroin on multiple occasions.
Yashinsky was involved in transporting and distributing between 400 grams and 700 grams of heroin, which is equivalent to between than 16,000 and 28,000 retail bags of heroin.
Yashinsky was one of 11 people charged in the investigation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking
Derek Yashinsky, 29, of Shenandoah, was sentenced on June 26 to 28 months in prison followed by two years on supervised release.Read More »
- Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania
- Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
- Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County
- 5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire
- Yuengling donation to benefit military survivors program
- Schuylkill County SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Mahanoy City home
Latest From The Newsroom
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Updated Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Updated Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Updated New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Updated Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids
- Updated History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round