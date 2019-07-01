Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to 28 months in prison for his role in a heroin trafficking conspiracy, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said.

Derek Yashinsky, 29, of Shenandoah, was sentenced on June 26 to 28 months in prison followed by two years on supervised release.

Yashinsky pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

He also said he transported other drug traffickers to Patterson, New Jersey and Hazleton to get large quantities of heroin on multiple occasions.

Yashinsky was involved in transporting and distributing between 400 grams and 700 grams of heroin, which is equivalent to between than 16,000 and 28,000 retail bags of heroin.

Yashinsky was one of 11 people charged in the investigation.