Ski resorts in Carbon County to be sold
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. - Vail Resorts, which owns two dozen of the biggest ski resorts in the country, announced Monday that it's buying Peak Resorts and its 17 ski areas.
They include Jack Frost and Big Boulder in the Poconos.
The company says it plans to spend about $15 million over the next two years on improvements at the properties.
Vail says the deal is expected to close this fall if regulators and shareholders approve.
