Sound of a bell marks Memorial Day for some in Weatherly, Carbon County

WEATHERLY, Pa. - The sound of Memorial Day is different for everyone. For some it's the rustling of the flag. For others it might be taps on a bugle.

But for some in Weatherly, Carbon County, it's the sound of a bell.

It's not often that a sound can elicit a physical reaction.

But when residents standing outside the Mrs CM Schwab School hear the clock tower ring for the first time in roughly 28 years they applauded and clapped.

"My heart was pounding," said Paula Thomas, a former student and Schwab School restoration committee member.

For many people, the sound of the bell is an important piece of their childhood.

"Hearing that was just a sign of home," said Charlie Palmero, who is also a former student and member of the restoration committee.

The school was established by Bethlehem Steel founder Charles Schwab in 1901. It closed 90 years later.

After decades of neglect, it fell into disrepair.

Borough residents wanted to save the school by raising money to buy it and gifting it to the borough.

"The school is a love story to our town and we're all excited about getting ready to tell it," said Weatherly Mayor Thomas Connors.

The next order of business was repairing the clock tower.

"This clock will always be accurate with in 400's of a second per week. It readjusts constantly," said Dan Humenick with Bradford Clocks Limited.

Bradford restored the clock and Thomas donated money for its hands in honor of her father who served in World War Two.

The committee says it waited to start the chimes until Memorial Day as a tribute to our nation's fallen.

"Memorial Day is about remember those who have fallen and that gave us our freedoms," said Palermo.

Residents say they're now raising money to fix the rest of the school and preserve this important piece of Weatherly's history for generations to come.

For more information the restoration or making a donation you can go to: http://charlesmschwabrestorationproject.org/