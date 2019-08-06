State police allege Schuylkill man attacks brother with machete
U. MAHANTONGO TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is facing assault charges after allegeldy attacking his brother with a machete.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Schuylkill Haven barracks were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Main Street in the Klingerstown area of Upper Mahantongo Township about 5 a.m. Sunday for a domestic incident.
Authorities allege Noah Vitrano attacked his brother, Joshua, with a machete, according to a news release. State troopers said the 33-year-old suffered "numerous lacerations" and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for emergency treatment.
Noah Vitrano had fled the home before police arrived but was arrested that afternoon by state police.
Authorities charged the 35-year-old with two felony counts of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He also faces a single summary count of harassment.
District Judge Christina Hale arraigned Vitrano Sunday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Schuylkill County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 15.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Woman taken to hospital after going under water in Monroe County lake
Fire and police crews were called to Arrowhead Lake in Tobyhanna Township around 2:15 p.m.Read More »
- State police allege Schuylkill man attacks brother with machete
- Some residents oppose plans to build natural gas compressor station in Schuylkill County
- DEP to conduct additional soil testing on lead levels at 2 sites in Palmerton
- Downed power line causes house fire in Monroe County
- Williams Company selects site in Schuylkill County for proposed gas compressor station
- Wreck involving two tractor-trailers ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike
Latest From The Newsroom
- Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash
- Updated National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks
- Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019
- Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible
- 2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades
- Updated Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident
- Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons
- Updated Jimmy Rollins inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame
- Updated Shoemakersville, Hamburg co-host National Night Out in northern Berks County
- Updated Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor