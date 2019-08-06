State police allege Schuylkill man attacks brother with machete

U. MAHANTONGO TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is facing assault charges after allegeldy attacking his brother with a machete.

Pennsylvania State Police with the Schuylkill Haven barracks were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Main Street in the Klingerstown area of Upper Mahantongo Township about 5 a.m. Sunday for a domestic incident.

Authorities allege Noah Vitrano attacked his brother, Joshua, with a machete, according to a news release. State troopers said the 33-year-old suffered "numerous lacerations" and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Noah Vitrano had fled the home before police arrived but was arrested that afternoon by state police.

Authorities charged the 35-year-old with two felony counts of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He also faces a single summary count of harassment.

District Judge Christina Hale arraigned Vitrano Sunday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Schuylkill County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 15.