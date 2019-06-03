State Police in Monroe County investigate woman's death
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating a woman's death.
State Police say the body of 41-year-old Jeanette Sancho of Bushkill was found in the area of Lower Lakeview Drive in Middle Smithfield Township on Saturday, June 1.
Authorities are not providing any further details at this point, other than to say the state police major case team is "actively" investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Stroudsburg at 570-619-6480.
