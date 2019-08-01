State police looking for 2 who allegedly impersonated officers, tried to pull vehicle over
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - State police are asking the public for help after two men allegedly pretended to be officers and tried to pull a woman's vehicle over in Monroe County.
A woman said she was driving on Sellersville Drive in Middle Smithfield Township on July 27 around 11:45 p.m., state police said in a news release.
A small-size pickup truck, possibly a late-model Chevy S10, activated two revolving, flashing blue lights and attempted to stop the woman's vehicle, state police said.
The woman pulled to the side of the road. Two males, wearing all black and holding flashlights, got out of the truck and told the woman to exit her vehicle, state police said.
The woman said unknown individuals told her they were "Winona Security," state police said.
The woman did not leave her vehicle and immediately pulled away. The woman said the individuals were not employed by Winona Lake Security.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Justin Leri at 570-619-6800.
