State police searching for Monroe County woman

69 News

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 64-year-old Diane Heist of Middle Smithfield Township.

Heist is in the early stages of dementia. She walked away from her residence near Berry Court and Stoney Run Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Heist is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has light blondish gray hair and was last seen in dark clothing.

Anyone that has information of her whereabouts are asked to contact PSP at 570-619-6800.