State police say Montgomery County man killed in ATV crash

FOSTER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police report that a Montgomery County man died after crashing his ATV early Monday morning in Luzerne County.

State police with the Hazleton barracks report that Michael J. Jansen, of North Wales, was riding an ATV in Foster Township shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The 45-year-old was riding along Oley Valley Road, when he lost control and drove off the road.

State police said the ATV overturned. Authorities said he was the only rider. Jansen was taken to Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.