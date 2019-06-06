State trooper charged with patronizing prostitutes headed to trial

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania state trooper in Monroe County is headed to trial.

A judge ruled during his preliminary hearing Thursday there is enough evidence to move forward with the case against Trooper Benjamin Toth, according to court documents.

Toth, of Kunkletown, is facing a charge of patronizing prostitutes. He is stationed with Troop N at the PSP Fern Ridge barracks in Tobyhanna Township.

Investigators say emails linked to Craigslist postings show Toth talking about exchanging sex acts for money.

State police said in at least one case, he used a police database to solicit a prostitute.

A state police spokesperson said in May Toth was on restricted duty pending the outcome of the charges. An internal investigation was also underway.